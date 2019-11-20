SOCA breaks ground on new indoor facility in Albemarle County

It's been a decade in the making and on Wednesday, SOCA broke ground on its new indoor soccer facility in Albemarle County.

The unique facility will include office space for coaches, fitness and trainers rooms.

It will also house a 60x40 synthetic turf playing field to be used year-round, which is something that has been lacking in Central Virginia.

With help from grants and donations, over the past ten years, SOCA has been able to raise $1.5 million for this project.

"Our coaches can work during the day and then go out and coach during the evening," said Matt Wilson, the Executive Director for SOCA. "We'll have a fitness room, a trainers room, some team rooms where teams can watch film of games. It will allow us to provide a certain level of programming with regard to fitness and video analysis that we can't do right now."

The new building is set to be completed by Labor Day of 2020.