SOL results show racial performance gaps persist in local schools

According to the results of the latest Standards of Learning tests, Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools still have a long way to go to close performance gaps between different racial groups.

Source: MGN

The state released SOL test results for all Virginia public schools on Tuesday.

In Charlottesville during the 2018-19 school year, 89 percent of white students passed the English reading tests, compared to 68 percent for Hispanic students and 48 percent for black students. The school division had a similar gap in reading performance during the previous school year.

In science, pass rates for white students increased to 90 percent but fell for Hispanics to 62 percent and for black students to 40 percent.

Albemarle County schools had similar gaps among racial groups. During the 2018-19 school year, 86 percent of white students passed the English reading tests, compared to 55 percent for Hispanic students and 54 percent for black students. In science, the pass rates were 87 percent for white students, 59 percent for Hispanic students, and 50 percent for black students. Those numbers mirrored the performance from the previous school year.

Both districts faced criticism last year for not giving equal opportunities to minority students, but both districts have also taken steps to try to fix the problem.

Charlottesville hired its first Supervisor of Equity and Inclusion, T. Denise Johnson, in May. Albemarle County students have been crafting an anti-racism policy and looking for any hidden bias in school policies.

