STAB students help Habitat for Humanity build houses

Updated: Thu 5:10 PM, Dec 19, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students from St. Anne's-Belfield School spent Wednesday and Thursday installing drywall in houses that are being built at Harmony Ridge.

The project was part of a partnership between the school's Winter Intensive Program and Habitat for Humanity of Great Charlottesville.

Recently, STAB students also did work in Staunton and painted the Habitat Store.

Addie Brewer, a senior at St. Anne's-Belfield, said the experience is a great way to learn certain things that you can't learn in the classroom.

"There's things we're learning here not just like building and stuff but also values as a person that just can't be taught in a classroom," said Brewer. "We're learning, helping and volunteering and we're helping others that we haven't even met but learning that we are making a difference."

 
