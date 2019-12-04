Sabato: Second Amendment sanctuary resolution "means nothing"

Larry Sabato from the University of Virginia Center for Politics said the rash of Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions being passed by Virginia counties will be meaningless if they are in conflict with state law.

Sabato said counties are trying to send a message to the General Assembly and Governor Ralph Northam.

Democrats took control of the House of Delegates during the 2019 election and they now have the majority in the General Assembly.

Sabato believes Republicans in rural areas are fearful that Democrats could pass gun control measures that would limit their ability to own guns.

Sabato said this reminds him of what happened in 2008 when Barack Obama was elected president and many Republican areas passed resolutions that would prevent gun confiscation.

He believes the Second Amendment resolutions are an overreaction because he does not believe Democrats can pass any type of legislation that would take guns away from people who legally own them.

"I think strengthening background checks is the most likely piece of legislation to pass the General Assembly," Sabato said. "And it does not violate the Second Amendment, at least as it has been proposed."

He also said local ordinances don't have much impact because state law overrules local law.

"Passing a local ordinance means nothing," Sabato said. "It means absolutely nothing if the state law overrides it. If they think the Second Amendment overrides the state law, take it to court, take the state to court."

He said cities that are more liberal will likely not make any type of statement regarding Second Amendment sanctuaries before the General Assembly session begins.