Salvation Army wrapping up annual fundraising drive

The Salvation Army is nearing its fundraising goal for the holiday season and you can help put the organization get over the top.

The longtime charity, which has the mission to help those in need year-round, is wrapping up its kettle drive Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The Salvation Army hosts a number of programs, including a shelter and a meal kitchen.

Other programs offered are substance abuse counseling and emergency aid to those who might fall short in their monthly bills.

Major Walter Strong is hoping for a surge in donations.

"We've had a very good year so far, kettles went over $83,000 through Saturday," he said. "We are hoping with these last two days we can top $90,000. Our goal initially was $100,000 but that was really a stretch but if we can get the $90,000, we'll be thrilled to death."

You can still give at the kettles up until Tuesday. Donations are also accepted eyar-round online at the link in the Related Links box