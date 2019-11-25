Salvation Army adds new donation options at Red Kettle sites

The Salvation Army has found new ways for people to donate throughout the holiday season.

The charity organization is introducing a new credit card reader, along with Apple and Google pay options to make giving back more convenient.

"This year, we've added an ability for credit card donations to be made at certain locations, but at a majority of locations will have Apple Pay or Google Pay," said Ed Strong, a Major with the Salvation Army. "So, if you've got a phone that's set up for that, all you have to do is bump [the sign], and it'll take you to a website, [where] you can make a donation."

The Salvation Army says that all the money donated this year will be kept locally and that the funds will be used to help nearly 350 local families celebrate the holiday season.