Santa Claus visit the NICU at UVA hospital

Santa Claus made a special trip to the University of Virginia Health System on Wednesday.

He visited families in the neonatal intensive care unit to ring in holiday cheer.

This was Santa's 35th year visiting the hospital and he said the experience never gets old.

"I know that families going to the mall, getting their picture taking with Santa is very meaningful and it's very hurtful and painful to not have that experience with their children, especially if they are ill and in the neonatal intensive care unit," said Santa Claus. "So I've gotten to come and appreciate how important it is to the families and I love doing it."

Amie Jenkins is spending time in the NICU with her daughter for the holiday.

She said being with Santa with her daughter was a really special moment for her family.

"We don't get to have her at home, so this really helps makes us feel a little more at ease and it gives us something to celebrate and enjoy," said Jenkins.