Santa Van stops in neighborhoods around Charlottesville

Officers with the Charlottesville Police Department took on a different role in several neighborhoods on Thursday and Friday.

They piled into the Santa Van and went to several neighborhoods to hand out Christmas gifts.

The program aims to make the holidays a little brighter for kids and seniors in need, and to create stronger bonds between the police department and the community.

"So we are big kids ourselves and this gives us the opportunity to interact with kids," said CPD Officer Otis Collier. "We love to give them presents, we love to give them stuff that they like. We like to see them happy. We like them seeing us happy. It is a good way for us to interact with them."

The officers teamed up with State Farm Insurance and Hunter Wyant to deliver the presents throughout the city.

This year, they also gave out blankets to people in need.