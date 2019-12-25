Santa gave gifts to kids at UVA Children's Hospital on Christmas

Santa made a visit to the UVA Children's Hospital on Christmas Day to give gifts to kids who were treated at the hospital.

Christmas carolers sang with Santa as he visited each child's room.

"The message is that no matter where you are, no matter how sick you are, Santa will find you. He will visit you and this lovely man is taking his Christmas, this is his second year, to visit these children," said UVA Children's Hospital Child Life Assistant Patricia Carrubba.

Families were thrilled to see Santa on Christmas at the hospital.

The UVA Children's Hospital wants the community to know you can celebrate Christmas anywhere with the holiday spirit.