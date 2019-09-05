Scavenger hunt helps celebrate Albemarle County turning 275 years old

September marks the 275th anniversary of the founding of Albemarle County, and staff members are inviting people to celebrate with a scavenger hunt.

The scavenger hunt is expected to take you to all the best places the county has to offer.

Samantha Hunt, the Communications Specialist for the county, says the hunt is their way to urge residents to get out of their comfort zones and to go out into the community and take an adventure within their own backyard.

Residents of all ages are asked to print out a bingo-style graphic, which includes a list of 25 places and activities.

You then take pictures and share them to social media using #ALBCO275. After accomplishing the scavenger hunt, there will be a prize.

"They will be a pair of limited edition Albemarle County 275 anniversary sunglasses," said Hart.

Locations range from visiting local wineries and breweries to parks and even Greenwood Community Center.

Activities can be as simple as high-fiving a police officer.

Hart also wants everybody to know about the celebration the county is planning for the 275th birthday, which will take place on Sept. 28 at the county office building.

There's expected to be food trucks and fun activities for people of all ages.