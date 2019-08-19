School board says will keep defending transgender bathroom policy

By  | 
Posted:

GLOUCESTER, Va. (AP) -- A school board in Virginia says it will keep fighting in court to defend its transgender bathroom ban.

The Gloucester County School Board said Friday it intends to appeal a recent federal court decision that sided with former student Gavin Grimm.

The announcement follows a ruling by U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen that said the board's bathroom policy violated Grimm's constitutional rights and other federal protections.

The policy required transgender students to use private restrooms or bathrooms that correspond with their biological gender. The board said it was meant to protect students' privacy.

The policy has been the focus of a legal battle for more than four years. Grimm's 2015 lawsuit was once a federal test case and had come to embody the debate about transgender student rights.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus