School board to offer more ways to participate in public comment

People who wish to speak at upcoming Albemarle County School Board meetings will now have more opportunities.

The school board is expanding the ways in which community members can participate in meetings by offering multiple options to sign up for public comment.

This change will go into effect for a work session that is scheduled to take place on Sept. 26.

People who wish to speak at the board meeting will be able to sign up in advance by calling or by going online.

Every Monday in a week with a board meeting, there will be a link on the school division's homepage, or people can call School Board Clerk Jennifer Johnston at (434) 972-4055.

Anyone who wishes to sign up in advance must do so by noon on the day of the meeting, but people who attend meetings can still sign up to speak beginning at 6 p.m.

Speakers will be called upon to address the board in the order in which they signed up, except for students, who will be given priority.

The school board says this practice is designed to consider students' homework, which needs to be completed for the next school day.

Each speaker will have up to three minutes to talk, though this may be reduced to two minutes if a large number of people has signed up.

The new online and by-phone sign-ups are a pilot program, which will be evaluated in the first quarter of 2020 to see how it is working and if any changes need to be made.

Albemarle County School Board meetings take place on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month in the County Office Building on McIntire Road.

In November and December, the meetings will take place on the first and third Thursday due to holidays.

For more information or to sign up to speak, click on the link in the Related Links box.