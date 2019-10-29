Charlottesville schools dealing with fewer counselors

Due to a recent government decision on mental health and behavioral support, Charlottesville City Schools are having to do with fewer counselors.

School leaders say the change is because fewer students are qualifying for mental health support.

It stems from a change in how the state views counseling sessions for children, so the organizations that provide support are now in a more difficult position.

"It's becoming much tougher for places like Region Ten, Elk Hill and National Counseling Group to be able to afford people full-time when their workloads keep getting smaller," said Patrick Farrell, the Intervention and Support Coordinator for Charlottesville City Schools.

The School division does have a plan in place to continue to provide services to students.

"We're taking a proactive, preventative approach to it," Farrell said. "We're doing things like social-emotional learning and mindfulness, trying to get and meet the kids' needs proactively. The other thing we're doing is trying to increase our capacity of our people. We're trying to free up school counselors from administrative tasks, so they're more available to deliver mental health services."

The schools know that during the transition of services things can become difficult, but they are confident in their new approach.

"Historically we always thought that mental health and mental wellness was something that somebody else did, and we're trying to get across that this is something that we provide for all kids," said Farrell. "We're trying to be more systematic about it and we have a couple pilot programs in the elementary schools where we're doing that, and we do think that will help."

Each elementary school in the division is offering a social-emotional learning program. Those programs are offered from Kindergarten to second grade, but a couple of schools are offering the program through fourth grade.