Scottsville community gathers to light Christmas tree

The town of Scottsville gathered at the Canal Basin Square to light the town's Christmas tree on Saturday night.

Santa Claus received a police escort to the park before he led the countdown to light the tree.

After the tree was lit, Santa took pictures with families, where they shared what they wanted for Christmas.

Paci Bonham, a local child, shared what made the event so special.

"It’s really cool because everyone is here in the town and you get to see some of friends that you haven't seen in while," said Bonham.

Lisa Wyant of Fluvanna said this time of the year is so special and she was happy to be at the event.

"Christmas is always a great season and it’s not about giving or receiving, it’s about Jesus and spending time with family and friends," said Wyant.