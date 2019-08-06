Sculpture hung with poems to be displayed at JMRL

Poets are invited to attend a special event coming up this Friday at the Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library.

JMRL is partnering with WriterHouse and the Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative to host a free poetry writing event that is open to all ages.

The event, called #TheWrite2Heal, takes place from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday in the Madison Room as part of Charlottesville's Unity Days events.

During it, poets will be encouraged to write a brief poem or prose piece using the theme of "on the wings of unity."

Each poem will be written on a piece of paper that is shaped like a feather that will then be attached to a sculpture of a cardinal, created by Jum Jirapan.

That sculpture will then be on displace at the library throughout the month of August.

Attendees are asked to register no later than Thursday by sending an email to programs@writerhouse.org.

For more information, call WriterHouse at (434) 296-1922.