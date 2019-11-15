Search continues for Marine wanted in man's shooting death

A federal court filing says the mother of a wanted Marine told investigators that she saw her son kill her boyfriend.

A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Roanoke, Virginia, on Wednesday shows Vanessa Hanson told a U.S. Marshal that she witnessed Michael Alexander Brown fatally shoot her boyfriend, Rodney Wilfred Brown, last Saturday at a home in Hardy.

According to the complaint, Hanson also identified Brown’s getaway vehicle through pictures obtained from a gas station just before the shooting. The vehicle was later found in Clarendon County in South Carolina.

Brown was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina before he left his post. He remains at large.

Schools reopened in Roanoke on Friday as the manhunt continues.

Roanoke City Public Schools closed on Thursday when police learned Brown, a 22-year-old combat engineer, may have been spotted in town.

Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones said Brown may have been tapping on the window of his grandmother’s home in Roanoke. He’s believed to be armed and considered very dangerous. A recreational vehicle he was believed to have been driving was destroyed by police before they discovered he wasn’t inside.

Residents are still being advised to report any suspicious activity, but city officials have lifted a shelter-in-place order.