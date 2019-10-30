Search continues for missing Louisa County teen

The search for a missing Louisa County teen continues following a sighting in Hanover County.

Isabel Hicks disappeared more than a week ago from her home in Bumpass.

On Wednesday, law enforcement authorities gave an update on their efforts to locate Hicks in Hanover County, where they are continuing to search after reports of local sightings of Hicks and her alleged abductor, Bruce William Lynch, Jr., also of Bumpass.

Lynch has family connections in Hanover County, but officials say they are not narrowing their search at this time.

"We're still receiving tips and leads from other areas as well. If they've left this area, we want to keep this as broad as we can,” said Detective Chuck Love, with the Louisa County Sheriff's Office. “We tried to push this out in multiple states. So now that he's seen the resources that can be pulled together in this short period of time, we're worried that he may try to leave this area, so be on the lookout for that vehicle, for anybody that matches the description of either him or Isabel."

Prior to the sighting on Monday night, neither Lynch nor Hicks had been seen since Oct. 21.

They are believed to be traveling in a light blue, silvery Toyota Matrix, which may have three license plates associated with it: Virginia tags VEM 9071 or UXW 3614 or a yellow "Don't Tread on Me" tag 2499UT.

The door handle is also missing from the rear passenger door.

Lynch has been charged with felony abduction in Louisa County. He is believed to be armed and is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hicks or Lynch is asked to call (804) 261-1044 of their local law enforcement agency.