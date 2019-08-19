Search continues for missing firefighters from Virginia, Florida

The Coast Guard has called off its search for a missing swimmer off the coast of Destin. (USCGSoutheast / Twitter)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- The U.S. Coast Guard continues to search an area stretching almost half of Florida's Atlantic coast for two firefighters who went missing while boating.

The Coast Guard said Monday the search expands from Cape Canaveral to Jacksonville for Brian McCluney and Justin Walker who were heading toward a fishing spot known as 8A reef. The boaters were supposed to have returned Friday.

McCluney works for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, and Justin Walker is a master technician for the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department. The Jacksonville fire department said 50 of its firefighters are assisting on 11 boats.

The Coast Guard says it's searching by boat and air, and that 10 crews scoured 24,000 miles (38,600 kilometers) over the weekend.

 
