Search continues for missing monkey

The Charlottesville Police Department says it is still trying to track down a missing monkey.

The animal was spotted in the Westhaven neighborhood last week.

At this time, officials still do not know who owns the monkey.

Animals control officers are working to capture it, but even if they do, it cannot go to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA.

The police department says a suitable facility will be needed to care for the animal while the search continues for the owner.

Such a facility could be a zoo or a sanctuary.