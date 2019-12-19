Search continues for teen wanted in connection with Tess Majors' death

Police in New York City say the hunt continues for a 14-year-old who is wanted in connection with the death of Tess Majors last week.

Tess Majors from Instagram

Police say it is an "all hands on deck" situation, while Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison says they try to find the teen.

That teen was on his way to police on Monday when he got out of the vehicle transporting him and ran away.

Police say he may have signs of a struggle from the incident that resulted in Majors' death, such as a bite mark.

Majors, a recent graduate from St. Anne's-Belfield in Charlottesville, was killed last week in a park near the Columbia University campus.