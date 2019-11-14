Search for missing boater suspended

The Coast Guard has called off a search for a missing yachter who went into the water more than 500 miles (805 km) off Virginia Beach.

The Coast Guard’s 5th District Command in Portsmouth said it spent the better part of Wednesday searching for the man after receiving a report at 4 a.m. that he was missing.

The sailing vessel In Tune sent out a mayday message after three boaters went overboard.

A tanker, the Stena Progress, responded to the call and rescued two of the yachters before the Coast Guard arrived.

The Coast Guard used a cutter and two helicopters launched from North Carolina and Massachusetts to search more than 1,000 nautical miles (3,430 square km) before calling off the search.