Searching for suspect in pizza shop stabbing

Authorities in Virginia say they are looking for a suspect who stabbed four people at a pizza shop, leaving one man in critical condition.

A news release from Norfolk police says an argument turned into a fight early Thursday morning at Cogan's Pizza place that left a 34-year-old man with multiple stab wounds considered life-threatening.

The release says three other men were also stabbed while trying to break-up the fight. They were hospitalized and are expected to recover.

WVEC-TV says the pizza shop was hosting a costume party Wednesday night.

Police have identified the suspect and are searching for him. Police didn't immediately name the suspect.