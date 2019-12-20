Season's Treatings shop provides free Christmas presents for families

Parents of patients, who are being treated at the University of Virginia Medical Center, were treated to a free Christmas shopping spree for their kids at the Season's Treatings shop.

The shop invited parents to look through hundreds of donated toys from local organizations and UVA employees to pick out the gifts they want to give their kids for Christmas.

Samantha Carter was at the Season's Treatings shop picking out gifts for her three daughters. Carter's 2-year-old daughter is being treated at the pediatric intensive care unit.

Carter said she's thankful for the hospital and their support during the holiday season.

"This is a wonderful surprise. I wasn't expecting this at all or expecting to be here," she said. "Even though all this has been stressful for me and my daughter, having all of this available is heartwarming."

Natasha Lawler, a member of the UVA Children's Committee, said it's amazing to see the effort the community has put in to give back to families in need.

It's incredible because people in Charlottesville are so generous and they've given the nicest toys to these kids," Lawler said. "Everyone is so appreciative and these parents are dealing with having a child that's not well and just not having to go to the store, braving the traffic and being able to pick out some stuff so they can have it under their tree."

This year, teen patients were also able to pick out gifts for their parents in a separate shop.

Carter and her family hope to be out of the hospital before Christmas.