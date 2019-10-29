Second Ford-class aircraft carrier's drydock being flooded

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 29, 2019) The aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) reaches another construction milestone, Oct. 29, 2019, as its dry dock area is flooded three months ahead of its slated production schedule leading up to the christening of the second Ford-class aircraft carrier, scheduled for Dec. 7, 2019. The flooding of the dry dock follows other milestones, including the laying of the ship’s keel on Aug. 22, 2015, the placement of the 588-metric ton island superstructure on May 29, 2019, and the arrival of the crew on Oct. 1, 2019. Kennedy is currently under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Ferrero/Released)
By  | 
Posted:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) -- A shipyard in Virginia has started to flood the drydock where the second aircraft carrier in a new class of carriers has been under construction.

The Daily Press reports that Newport News Shipbuilding turned on the faucets Tuesday. The John F. Kennedy is the second ship in the Ford carrier class. The first is the USS Gerald R. Ford.

The Kennedy is scheduled to be christened on December 7.

The Ford-class carriers are designed to carry a wider variety of planes and operate with several hundred fewer sailors.

The USS Ford is years behind schedule for being ready for combat. But Navy officials and some experts have said problems are expected to arise — and be worked out — on the first ship in a new class.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus