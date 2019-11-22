Second city gets homes made out of shipping containers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) -- A second Virginia city’s housing authority is getting homes made from shipping containers.

The Daily Press reports Newport News will soon join Richmond to become the second place in the state with the new-age housing concept.

Chris Thompson is director of strategic housing for the Virginia Housing Development Authority. He tells the newspaper he thinks the container structures could help address the need for affordable housing.

The state agency is donating two 960-square-foot (89-sq. meter) homes, each with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Karen Wilds is director of the city’s housing authority. She says her agency will see what kind of reception the homes get before purchasing any.

 
