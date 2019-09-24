Second community workshop on Crozet Master Plan coming up

A community workshop is coming up regarding an update to the Crozet Master Plan.

This is the second workshop on the update, which will focus on what residents have already shared with local officials.

Officials say they will continue to refine the Master Plan's guiding principles based on information from the first workshop.

Specifically, they are looking at defining Crozet's small-town feel, including its architectural heritage and the community as well as identifying important places and centers in the town and how they connect to the surrounding areas.

Officials are also looking to understand how to support opportunities for people of all means to live and work in the Crozet area.

The next workshop will be held Oct. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Western Albemarle High School.

The Crozet Master Plan is a document that helps guide development and public investment.