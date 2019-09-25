Security breach exposes city utilities customers' information

Thousands of current and former city utility customers may have had their personally identifiable information exposed.

Charlottesville officials are working to notify about 10,700 current and former utility billing customers that some of their information may have been exposed by unauthorized access to a city employee's email mailbox.

According to a release, the city is not aware of any of the information being misused as a result of this incident, but all affected parties are being informed out of an abundance of caution.

An investigation into the potential compromise of a city employee's personal information in an unrelated phishing scam led to the discovery that another employee's email had been compromised between March 19 and April 22 of this year.

An investigation was launched into this breach, which found the affected customers' information included names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and sometimes driver's license numbers.

The affected customers will be receiving letters in the coming days with additional information concerning the incident and guidance on what they can do to protect themselves and their information.

The city's Information Technology Department takes a proactive approach to preparing for threats to the city's digital infrastructure, computing devices, user accounts and identification, data, and applications.

This includes using cybersecurity protocols and procedures, security hardware, software and services, and cybersecurity awareness campaigns and training for city staff.

The city says this incident is being used as an opportunity to give employees additional training related to computer security and email phishing scams.

New procedures regarding the sharing of sensitive data internally via email and in email attachments will also be implemented.

Charlottesville has about 25,000 current water and natural gas customers at any given time.