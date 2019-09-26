Seeking applicants for Community Needs Grant program

Nonprofit organizations that are in Dominion Energy's service area are invited to apply for grants of up to $25,000 to meet critical needs in their communities.

According to a release, this is the fifth year in a row the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has pledged $1.2 million to help meet needs like food, housing, medicine or medical services.

“We want to do our part to help care for our neighbors who are struggling,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, the president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of the energy company. “These grants support organizations that provide a better life for those in need."

Last year, these grants helped more than 300 nonprofits provide services like free in-school eye screenings for children, housing for homeless veterans, and food for people in need, according to the release.

Eligible organizations are in Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming and other areas within the company's footprint. Virginia is also eligible.

For more information on the Critical Community Needs grants, click on the link in the Related Links box.