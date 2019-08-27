Seeking applicants for water quality improvement grants

Organizations with projects to address pollution in Virginia's watersheds are invited to apply for grant funding.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality says it has up to $1.5 million in federal funds available for competitive grants to improve water quality across the Commonwealth.

The state agency says the grant awards will range from $100,000 to $400,000.

According to a release, recipients will need to implement improvement projects with U.S. Environmental Protections Agency-approved local implementation plans that are designed to prevent and control nonpoint source pollution in watersheds.

These sources can include streams, rivers, lakes, reservoirs, and groundwater, while improvement measures can include the use of best management practices, such as retention ponds, fencing to prevent livestock accessing streams, and septic system repairs.

"Grantees have implemented projects under the federal Clean Water Act's Section 319 for nearly 20 years and in more than 225 watersheds across the commonwealth," said DEQ Water Planning Division Director Jutta Schneider. "These partnerships have contributed to significant water quality improvements at the local level."

