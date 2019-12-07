Seeking applications for academic scholarship

Students who have overcome obstacles or special challenges but still achieved high standards of academic performance are invited to apply for a scholarship from a local law firm.

Allen and Allen law firm is currently accepting applications for its George E. Allen memorial scholarships.

This is the 29th year for the scholarship program, and this year, the scholarship amount has been increased to $2,000.

There will be 15 students selected for the scholarship.

“We are proud to honor the firm's founder, and my grandfather's, legacy of service to others by recognizing exceptional high school students who embody our values of service and leadership,” said firm president Edward L. Allen. “We are excited about the future of these exceptional young people.”

The scholarship honors George E. Allen, Sr., who overcame hardships to put himself through college and law school.

When he was 29, he was the youngest mayor in the history of Lunenburg County and then later became a Virginia Senator and was a top trial attorney in the Commonwealth.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is March 2.