Seeking applications for recreational land-use program

Several million dollars will be available to help create or expand programs that encourage landowners and land managers to let the public use their land for wildlife-dependent recreational activities.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says up to $50 million will be available through its Natural Resources Conservation Service's Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program.

The NRCS is accepting proposals through Nov. 27 from state governments and tribes.

“These projects are excellent examples of how we engage in public-private partnerships, uniting both public and private entities to deliver long-term conservation benefits that the public, outdoor enthusiasts, wildlife, landowners, and land managers may experience,” said NRCS Chief Matt Lohr. “With more than 70 percent of the lower 48 states being privately owned, this program enables landowners and land managers to benefit from offering public access to their land.”

Only state governments and tribal leadership can apply for funding for projects that last up to three years.

The USDA says the maximum amount for a single award is $3 million.

According to a release, up to 25 percent of the awarded funding can be used to provide incentives to improve habitat on enrolled public access program lands.

Landowner participants need to follow NRCS practice standards for any habitat improvement activities. This requirement can be waived if the awardee provides sufficient justification.

The release says state governments and tribes can ask to use up to ten percent of the funds for technical assistance.

Under the Farm Bill, there is a new provision that requires the NRCS to invest $3 million of funding from this program to increase public access on lands covered by a U.S.-held wetland easement, including lands enrolled in the former Wetland Reserve Program or the Wetland Reserve Easement Component of the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program.

There will be a webinar for potential applicants on Oct. 10 at 3 p.m.

Applications need to be submitted by Nov. 27.

