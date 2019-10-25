Seeking artists for Bridge Face to Face program

A local arts initiative is seeking applications for a process that will pair an artist with a community member and the artist will create a portrait of that person.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative says this is the third season of its Face to Face: Portraits of Our Vibrant City.

It uses the process of portraiture to provide ten local artists and ten community members with the chance to connect with something they might not otherwise have gotten to meet.

Participants will meet and share their stories, and those exchanges will then inform the creation of the portrait.

Those portraits will later be gifted to the person they depict, but first, they will be put on display at the Bridge's Belmont gallery in February.

The Bridge is accepting applications through Nov. 9.

A jury will select artists based on the caliber of their work, their potential for personal and artistic growth, their experience and interest in social practice, their ability to maintain project commitments, their inclusion of varied perspectives and media, and their understanding and alignment with the goals of the project.

Applicants will need to submit their resume or CV, four work samples with short descriptions, and a one-page statement of interest addressing their work and interest in the program as well as any information they feel the jury should consider when reviewing their candidacy for the program.

Selected artists will be notified in mid to late November. The portraits must be hang-ready by Feb. 13, 2020.

Selected artists will get a fee of $400 or their work upon its completion.

Applications need to be submitted through the link in the Related Links box. Anyone with questions should send an email to info@thebridgepai.org.