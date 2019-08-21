Seeking artists for fire hydrant painting initiative

A new initiative seeks to create more unique communities by painting fire hydrants.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, the Charlottesville Mural Project, the Albemarle County Service Authority, and Albemarle County would like to get artistic design submissions for the Art on Fire initiative.

According to a release, the organizations are drawing inspiration from similar initiatives that have occurred across the country.

They are looking for up to five artists to paint five of the hydrants in Albemarle County.

Each artist selected will get $300 for the design and painting of the hydrant, and they will be supplied with brushes, tarps and approved paints.

The hydrants are located in a variety of communities, from residential to commercial.

Design proposals can be abstract or representative, with the goal of contributing to a sense of unique identity and meaningful beautification for each location.

The release says the designs should be visually stimulating and contribute to and/or reflect the culture of the community.

Community stakeholders will select the winning proposal for the hydrant in their area.

