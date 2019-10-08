Seeking artists for upcoming Charlottesville SOUP, ticket lottery to open soon

People who want the chance to help out local artists can do so next month at the upcoming Charlottesville SOUP.

The event will take place Nov. 18 at Trinity Episcopal Church.

The ticket lottery for this SOUP event will begin on Oct. 21 and interested people will need to apply by Oct. 28.

The program is put on by New City Arts to support creative projects and artists in the community.

A small group of artists will put on presentations about their projects in a bid to gain support from the attendees who will then select the winner of a micro-grant of about $2,500.

The funding can be used to cover various expenses from rent to paint supplies.

Charlottesville SOUP is currently seeking artists to present at the November event.

