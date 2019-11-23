Seeking comment from people in 540 area code's zone

The available phone numbers in the 540 area code could run out by 2022.

The Virginia State Corporation Commission will be holding three hearings in March 2020 to get public comment on proposed solutions to resolve this issue.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator, or NANPA, is the federal regulatory authority responsible for resolving area code exhaustion.

It recently filed an application with the SCC to begin the relief planning process because subscriber growth and the expanding number of devices requiring phone numbers could use up the available numbers in the area code within the next three years.

According to a release, the 540 area code was created in 1996 when it was split off from the 80s area code, which was nearing its own exhaustion at that time.

There are three solutions the SCC is considering.

First is an all-services overlay, which would superimpose a newly assigned area code over the area currently covered by the existing 540 area code.

The SCC says the entire current 540 area would then be served by the old 540 area code and the newly assigned one.

The second option is a geographic split in which the existing 540 area code zone would be split into two separate areas with one retaining the 540 area code and other converting to the newly assigned second area code.

And the third option would overlay the 540 area code with either the 434 area code or the 276 area code.

The SCC says in both of these versions of the third option, the current 434 or 276 area code would be combined with the current 540 area code area.

If this option were approved, the release says the near exhausted 540 area would be combined with areas in either the 434 or the 276 area code, and then those numbers would be assigned in areas of both 540 and 434 or 540 and 276.

The public hearings are to collect comments from people who live in the affected area code.

The first hearings will take place on March 3 in the Roanoke City Council Chambers in the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building.

The next hearings will take place March 4 in the Board of Supervisors Meeting Room in the Rockingham County Administration Center in Harrisonburg.

Then the next hearings will take place March 5 at the Warren County General District Court in Front Royal.

There will be hearings at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m each day.

The SCC will then hold a hearing at 10 a.m. on May 6 n the second-floor courtroom of the Tyler Building in Richmond.

People who want to comment at any of the hearings are urged to arrive early and sign in the SCC bailiff who will be present.

Written comments can be submitted until April 29, and must be sent to the Clerk of the State Corporation Commission, Document Control Center, PO Box 2118, Richmond, VA 23219-2118, with the case number PUR-2019-00148.

Written comments can also be submitted online at the link in the Related Links box, by finding that specific case number and click on the “Submit Comments” button for it.

The SCC's Division of Public Utility Regulation has posted a frequently asked questions page related to area code exhaust and solutions, which is also available in the Related Links box.

An audio stream of the Richmond hearing in May will be available online. Directions to listen to it are at the third link in the Related Links box.