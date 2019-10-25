Seeking essays on pursuing STEM careers from young women

Young women in their senior year of high school are invited to enter a contest that focuses on why they want to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering or math.

Governor Ralph Northam and the Virginia Council on Women recently announced the annual STEM Essay Contest is underway.

"As we build the workforce we need to compete in a 21st-century economy, we must step up our efforts to encourage young women across Virginia to explore their interests in innovative industries like science, technology, math and engineering," said Northam. "This annual essay contest is a tremendous opportunity to reward some of the Commonwealth's brightest young women and open new doors for girls seeking to pursue their educational and professional goals in these high-demand fields."

This contest initially launched in 2012 with 170 entries from across Virginia. That first year, the Council on Women raised $10,000 and awarded three scholarships.

Since then, the council has awarded nearly $200,000 in scholarships, including $25,000 to five students just last year.

According to a release, scholarships will be awarded to qualifying high school seniors who plan to pursue a STEM career at a community college, four-year college or university, trade or technical schools, online, or through certificated STEM-oriented courses.

This year, there will be one merit-based and one need-based scholarship in each of five geographic regions across Virginia.

The merit-based awards will be based on the quality of the essay submitted, while the need-based ones will be awarded based on the quality of the essay and the writer's self-identified financial need.

To be eligible for the contest, a student must be female or identify as female, be a resident of Virginia, and be a senior in high school. For the merit-based awards, the student must have at least a 3.0 grade point average. For the need-based ones, a 2.5 GPA is required.

Entries must be submitted by Jan. 10, and they will be judged by a panel of Council on Women members and people who represent various STEM fields.

The winners will be announced at the end of February.

For more information or to get an application, click on the link in the Related Links box.