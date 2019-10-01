Seeking information in 1999 slaying of European tourist

Police are seeking information in the 1999 death of a European tourist who was found beaten to death and left in a Virginia creek.

WTOP-FM reports Prince William County police on Saturday tweeted information about the slaying of 62-year-old Johannes De Hart.

De Hart flew from the Netherlands to Atlanta in September 1999. His body was found days later on Sept. 28 in a creek near Manassas, about 625 miles northeast of Atlanta. A composite image was created, and the body was later identified as De Hart.

Police say De Hart was killed by blunt force trauma, and they don't believe he was killed where his body was found. They ask anyone with information to call the department.