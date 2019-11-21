Seeking information in 2017 homicide

Law enforcement officials are asking for help to solve a Middlesex County homicide from 2017.

The FBI's Richmond Division is assisting the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office in its investigation.

According to officials, 61-year-old Margaret “Peggy” Thornton Lammers was found dead in her family's vacation home on Stove Point in Deltaville on July 11, 2017.

The Middlesex County Sheriff's Office says it received a request to check on her after she had not been heard from since the afternoon of the previous day.

Officials say the Cuyahoga County, Ohio resident died of blunt force trauma.

According to the FBI, she was settling the estate of her parents in Richmond and Middlesex County at the time.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information about this case, including people with whom Lammers was known to communicate, or who may have seen suspicious activity near the property around that date to contact investigators.

The FBI's Richmond Division can be reached by calling (804) 261-1044 or at the link in the Related Links box. The Middlesex County Sheriff's Office can be reached by calling (804) 758-5600.