Seeking input on draft recommendations for climate action plan

Albemarle County is working on creating its first climate action plan and it wants to hear from residents.

According to a release, over the past several months, county officials have been working with the community through the Climate Monday series of events and work teams to develop draft goals and strategies around major emission sectors.

These sectors include transportation, buildings, energy, and natural resources.

The community can review and comment on the draft plan's recommendations until Aug. 25.

