Seeking input on housing needs from residents

Albemarle County officials are working on updating the county's housing policy, and it wants to hear from community residents on the topic.

During the month of October, there will be several community events during which officials want to learn about what the county's needs are.

There are three main topics the meetings will be centered around: Learning about affordable housing, listening to the housing experiences of residents, and identifying solutions.

When it comes to learning about affordable housing, the county wants to know what it means for residents, who it is for, and how can benefit families and the community. There will be a meeting on this topic on Oct. 1.

The county wants to know what housing means to residents and the successes or struggles people have faced is accessing the types of housing they need. The meeting on this topic will be held on Oct. 8.

And county officials want to work with community members to set housing priorities and to identify tools and programs to help the county meet the housing needs of current and future residents. This meeting will take place Oct. 22.

All of these meetings will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m on their designated dates at the County Office Building on McIntire Road.