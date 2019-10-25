Seeking nominations for annual volunteerism awards

An annual program that recognizes the contributions of Virginians to the life and welfare of the Commonwealth and its people is seeking nominations.

Governor Ralph Northam recently announced nominations are being accepted for the 2020 Governor's Volunteerism and Community Service Awards.

“Volunteers across our Commonwealth work tirelessly every day to improve our communities and enhance the well-being of their fellow citizens,” he said. “Each year, it is my great honor to celebrate the hard work, generosity, and tremendous accomplishments of deserving Virginians with these awards.”

Nominations need to be submitted online, at the link in the Related Links box. They also require two letters of support.

The categories include Individual Achievement Awards for seniors, adults, young adults and youth volunteers, and Group Achievement Awards for family, faith-based volunteer service, educational institution, community organization, small business, and corporation.

Nominations need to be submitted by Dec. 6 and the winners will be honored in the spring.