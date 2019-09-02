Seeking participants in TEDxCharlottesville Open Mic Night

People who want to participate in the upcoming TEDxCharlottesville can try to earn a spot at an open mic night.

TEDxCharlottesville is seeking submissions from people who want to speak on their idea, perform or talk at the November event.

People interested in participating need to email a two-minute video via a YouTube link to "a href="mailto:openmic@tedxcharlottesville.com">openmic@tedxcharlottesville.com by Sept. 18.

Written submissions will also be accepted, but there is a 500-word limit.

Those selected for the Open Mic Night will be announced on Sept. 23 and the event will take place Sept. 30 at the Jefferson Theater.

The audience will then select a favorite who will get a slot during the Nov. 8 TEDxCharlottesville, which will take place at the Paramount Theater.

General public tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m., but early bird tickets will be available this Wednesday.

