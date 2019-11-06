Seeking people who want to be part of Police Civilian Review Board

Applications are now being accepted from people who want a spot on the Charlottesville Police Civilian Review Board.

The Charlottesville City Council formally established the board during its meeting on Nov. 4.

According to a release, it's membership will be comprised of three city residents who come from historically disadvantaged communities that have traditionally experienced disparate policing or who are residents of public housing.

It will also include a person who lives or works in the city and who represents an organization that seeks racial or social justice on behalf of such communities.

Additionally, there will be three city residents who are not city employees, candidates for public office, former members of the Charlottesville Police Department, immediate family members of a current CPD employee, or current law enforcement employees.

The final member of the board will be a non-voting member who has policing expertise or experience.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, and the Charlottesville City Council will be conducting interviews of prospective candidates in a closed session on Dec. 16.

