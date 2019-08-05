Seeking public comment on updated floodplain maps

Residents of Greene County will soon have a chance to comment on proposed updates to the Flood Insurance Rate Map.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be allowing a 90-day appeal and comment period on the proposed updates, which is expected to begin later this week.

According to a release, the updated maps were produced in coordination with the local community, state and FEMA officials, and significant community review has already taken place.

However, before the maps become final, community stakeholders have a chance to identify any concerns or questions about the information provided and to submit appeals or comments.

Residents and business owners are also being encouraged to review the updated maps to learn about their local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements.

The release says residents can submit an appeal if they believe the modeling or data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect.

Such an appeal will need to include technical information, such as hydraulic or hydrologic data, to support their claim.

The release adds appeals cannot be based on the effects of proposed projects or projects started after the study is in progress.

Should a property owner see incorrect information that does not change the flood hazard information, such as a missing or misspelled road name in the Special Flood Hazard Area or an incorrect corporate boundary, that information can be submitted in a written comment.

FEMA says the next step in the mapping process will be to resolve all comments and appeal, after which communities will be notified of the effective date of the final maps.

Appeals and comments can be submitted by contacting floodplain administrators by clicking on the FEMA Map Information eXchange link in the Related Links box or by calling (877) 336-2627.

For more information on the changes to the current maps, click on the links in the Related Links box.

FEMA reminds homeowners that most insurance policies do not cover flood, so residents are encouraged to look into cost-saving options available for newly mapped high-risk flood zones by calling (800) 427-4661 or clicking on the National Flood Insurance Program link in the Related Links box.