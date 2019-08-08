Seeking public input on broadband access for grant application

The Albemarle Broadband Authority is looking for help to identify areas where there is insufficient or no broadband service.

The authority is getting ready to apply for grant funding to support broadband infrastructure in such areas through the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative.

According to a release, residents and businesses can support the application by providing information on access so the authority can use the data to demonstrate areas of need.

Such information can be submitted by clicking on the link in the Related Links box.

Even people who have submitted such data before is asked to consider resubmitting it this year to ensure the information is up-to-date.

For people who do not have access to broadband to file a report online, information can also be submitted by calling (434) 296-5891.

In the last grant cycle, the Albemarle Broadband Authority and Central Virginia Electric Cooperative were awarded more than $301,000 for the project underway in the Midway area.