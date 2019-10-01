Seeking submissions for the next City Art Bus designs

The Tom Tom Summit and Festival, the Charlottesville Area Transit and JAUNT are looking for next year's art bus designs.

Submissions are now being accepted for the 2020 City Art Buses design competition.

This is the sixth year for the project, which has drawn submissions from artists and designers from around the world seeking to create mobile murals that will be wrapped around buses operating in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

The initial submissions are due by Nov. 30 and then will be narrowed down to ten semifinalists.

Two final designs will then be selected by combining three votes, one by the public, one by JAUNT and CAT drivers, and one by a Tom Tom jury.

The first Art Bus was unveiled in 2015 and JAUNT joined the project in 2018.

For more information, click on the link in the Related Links box.