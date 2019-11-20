Seeking suspect in armed bank robbery in Roanoke

The Richmond Division of the FBI and the South Piedmont Violent Gang Task Force are asking for help to find an armed bank robbery suspect.

According to the FBI, the Carter Bank and Trust on the 700 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard in Roanoke was robbed on Nov. 7.

The suspect has been described as a heavy-set Hispanic man with tattoos on his face, facial hair and glasses.

The man went up to the tellers brandishing a firearm and demanding money be put in a dark bag. After the tellers complied, the suspect ordered everyone into a small office area and then left.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing gloves, a dark hooded jacket with a light-colored shirt underneath, dark pants, a tan bucket-style hat with a chin strap, and athletic shoes.

Officials say the suspect arrived at and left from the bank as a passenger in a two-door silver Infinity that had dark-tinted windows.

This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

There is no information available regarding the accomplice who was driving the car.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call (804) 261-1044 or contact the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office. Tips can also be submitted by clicking on the link in the Related Links box.