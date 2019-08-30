Seeking victims of mobility aid company accused of fraud

A company accused of defrauding elderly and disabled consumers across Virginia could pay a lot of money in restitution, but victims need to reach out.

Attorney General Mark Herring announced Friday that his office has secured a default judgment against James R. Clore, Jr. Access Mobility Equipment, LLC, and 2911 Mobility, LLC.

According to a release, the defendants took thousands of dollars for contractor services to install and deliver mobility aids and equipment as well as offering contractor services without having the proper contractor license.

A hearing will be held to determine monetary relief for the people who have been affected by Clore and his businesses.

“It is sickening that someone would take advantage of some of our most vulnerable citizens like this,” said Herring. “These consumers were swindled out of their money while attempting to purchase much-needed equipment to help them move about their homes in a safe and comfortable way. I hope this sends a message to other individuals that they will be held accountable if they take advantage of older and disabled Virginians.”

In May, Herring filed suit against Clore and the two mobility companies he ran.

They offered to provide and install home mobility aids and equipment, including stairlifts, wheelchair ramps, and walk-in tubs.

Herring's office says Clore would take large up-front payments from consumers, equal to more than 75 percent of the total quoted price, and then never return to deliver the product or complete installation.

The release says because of the nature of the products that were being ordered for installation, the consumers who fell victim were typically the elderly, infirm, sick or disabled, or their family members.

It adds promised installation and delivery dates would consistently be pushed back by Clore, who cited a variety of excuses to explain why the project could not be completed.

When customers would begin to demand refunds, Clore would make promises, often in writing, to return the money, making promises to numerous people that refund checks were on the way.

However, such checks would not be received, and Clore would then offer excuses as to why the money did not arrive.

The release says he would some times set up false mail-tracking numbers to mislead consumers into believing a refund was on the way, and few consumers actually received a full reimbursement. Those who did get money back typically only did so after numerous angry demands or seeking assistance from law enforcement.

Herring's office says Clore also did business with Virginia Stairlifts and new Beginnings Mobility.

The lawsuit has asked the court to award restitution to the affected consumers and bar Clore and his companies from violating the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.

It also asks for civil penalties of up to $2,500 per willful violation, and reimbursement of the state's costs, investigative expenses, and attorney's fees.

Anyone who may have been harmed by Clore or his companies is encouraged to contact the Attorney General's Office's Consumer Protection Section by calling (800) 552-9963 or by clicking on the link in the Related Links box.