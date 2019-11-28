Seeking volunteers for Wreaths Across America ceremony

Volunteers are being sought to help lay wreaths on the graves of fallen military service members at the Culpeper National Cemetery.

The cemetery will be hosting Wreaths Across America, an annual holiday wreath-laying ceremony to honor the fallen and remember veterans by laying Remembrance wreaths on each grave.

State Senator Bryce Reeves and District 8 Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Charles Bush, Jr. will be the guest speakers at the Dec. 14 event, which will begin at 12 p.m.

Veterans service organizations and citizens are contributing to honor veterans in each branch of the military, the Merchant Marine, Gold Star Families, 22 a Day, and Prisoners of War and Missing in Action.

The Worcester Wreath Company began donating wreaths to be laid at VA national cemeteries and state veterans cemeteries in 2006.

National Wreaths Across American Day now takes across the country at nearly 2,100 locations.

