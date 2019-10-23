Senate bill would aim to help students working through college

A new piece of legislation before the U.S. Senate would aim to help students who are working their way through college.

Senator Tim Kaine has cosponsored the Working Students Act, which will allow students who need to work to pay for college to complete their degrees more quickly and with less debt.

“As the cost of college continues to rise, more and more students need to work in order to afford school,” Kaine said. “I'm proud this legislation gives students the ability to support their education by working without fear of losing access to financial aid.”

According to a release, students who work while attending school are often eligible for less financial aid due to their income.

This phenomenon is often referred to as the “work penalty” and it creates a unending cycle of needing to work more to make up for the shrinking amount of help the student can get to cover college costs.

In such cases, students will sometimes choose to stop working and take on more debt in order to finish their education.

The legislation would increase the amount working students can get without that income counting against them when they access need-based federal financial aid, including Pell Grants.

The release says there are nearly 44 million Americans who currently have outstanding student loans, and the Federal Reserve says student loan debt totals more than $1.6 trillion across the country.

This debt makes it harder for young professionals to buys homes, cars and other goods, which the release says can hinder the growth of the overall economy.

Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin introduced the bill in the Senate.